Class work suspended in many J&K districts due to incessant rains

Srinagar June 22: The incessant rainfall across J&K has forced the authorities in many districts to suspend class work up to class 10.
The district administration Anantnag has ordered for closure of schools upto high school level in view of the heavy rains.
"In view of very heavy rains in Anantnag district , class work in all primary , middle and High schools of district shall remain suspended today," deputy commissioner Anantnag, Dr Piyush Singla tweeted.
The educational institutions upto high school level will remain closed on Wednesday in Ramban district as well.
"In view of heavy rains and overflowing of nallahs at several places across Ramban District, all Primary, Middle and High Schools shall remain closed today. Orders will be issued separately," reads a public notice issued to this effect by the authorities. Similar orders were passed by District Administrations Kulgam, Baramulla and Kupwara districts.
Kashmir is witnessing incessant rains for the last few days with June recording the lowest temperature in nearly 50 years.