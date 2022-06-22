Class work suspended in many J&K districts due to incessant rains

The educational institutions upto high school level will remain closed on Wednesday in Ramban district as well.

"In view of heavy rains and overflowing of nallahs at several places across Ramban District, all Primary, Middle and High Schools shall remain closed today. Orders will be issued separately," reads a public notice issued to this effect by the authorities. Similar orders were passed by District Administrations Kulgam, Baramulla and Kupwara districts.

Kashmir is witnessing incessant rains for the last few days with June recording the lowest temperature in nearly 50 years.