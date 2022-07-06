Classification on educational qualification for promotion permissible under law: HC

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh Wednesday ruled that classification based on educational qualification for promotion was permissible in law and does not offend Article 14 and 16 of the Constitution of India while dismissing pleas by SKIMS Soura Staff Nurses.

Some Staff Nurses had filed two writ petitions against the modification of recruitment rules made on October 24, 2014, by the government for various categories of staff working in the tertiary care institute.

The modification allows 100 percent filling up by promotion of Senior Staff Nurse possessing B Sc Nursing or M Sc Nursing with at least 5 and 2 years of service.