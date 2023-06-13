Clean-up campaign launched at Manasbal Lake

Under the guidance of dedicated faculty members Imran Ahmad Khan and Adil Majeed and the enthusiastic participation of the students from MBA, BBA and BCA, the event proved to be a resounding success.

The whole event was organised by SuhaibNabi and Nawaf Khan students of MBA batch 2022. The volunteers worked tirelessly to remove plastic trash and other debris that had accumulated on the banks of Manasbal Lake. Their collective efforts resulted in a significant improvement in the cleanliness and overall aesthetic appeal of the area.

Dr. R. A. Thakur, the Director of Iqbal Institute of Technology and Management, expressed his pride in the students' and faculty's dedication to environmental conservation. He said, "This outreach initiative exemplifies our institution's core values of social responsibility and sustainability. By taking ownership of the environment, our students are not only improving the immediate surroundings but also fostering a deep sense of environmental stewardship that will impact generations to come."