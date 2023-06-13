Clean-up campaign launched at Manasbal Lake

Srinagar, June 13: The Iqbal Institute of Technology and Management (IITM) organised an impactful outreach initiative aimed at promoting environmental conservation and instilling a sense of ownership and responsibility among the youth.
The outreach initiative lead to a successful clean-up campaign at Manasbal Lake
Srinagar here today. The event, held at the picturesque Manasbal Lake, witnessed the active participation of both students and faculty members who joined forces to clean up the waterbody and its surrounding areas.
The clean-up campaign at Manasbal Lake, led by IITM, demonstrated a strong commitment to preserving and protecting the precious environment. With the alarming increase in plastic pollution in water bodies, the institute recognized the urgent need for action and mobilized its resources to make a tangible difference.
Under the guidance of dedicated faculty members Imran Ahmad Khan and Adil Majeed and the enthusiastic participation of the students from MBA, BBA and BCA, the event proved to be a resounding success.
The whole event was organised by SuhaibNabi and Nawaf Khan students of MBA batch 2022. The volunteers worked tirelessly to remove plastic trash and other debris that had accumulated on the banks of Manasbal Lake. Their collective efforts resulted in a significant improvement in the cleanliness and overall aesthetic appeal of the area.
Dr. R. A. Thakur, the Director of Iqbal Institute of Technology and Management, expressed his pride in the students' and faculty's dedication to environmental conservation. He said, "This outreach initiative exemplifies our institution's core values of social responsibility and sustainability. By taking ownership of the environment, our students are not only improving the immediate surroundings but also fostering a deep sense of environmental stewardship that will impact generations to come."