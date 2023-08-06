Cleanliness drive carried out in Ganderbal

Over 70 volunteers of Civil Society Tulmulla gathered to clean and restore the water body to its former glory. The volunteers collected garbage and removed weeds to improve the quality of the spring water.

Manzoor Wani, Chairman of Civil Society Tullamulla told Greater Kashmir that such steps should be encouraged as it imparts a lesson to others to contribute their bit in conserving the water bodies. He requested the use of trash bins and urged everyone not to throw litter randomly in and around water bodies.