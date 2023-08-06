Cleanliness drive carried out in Ganderbal

Ganderbal, Aug 6: A cleanliness drive of water bodies was carried out by civil society Tulmulla along with volunteers, students and local youth in the Tulmulla area of Ganderbal district on Sunday.
Over 70 volunteers of Civil Society Tulmulla gathered to clean and restore the water body to its former glory. The volunteers collected garbage and removed weeds to improve the quality of the spring water.
Manzoor Wani, Chairman of Civil Society Tullamulla told Greater Kashmir that such steps should be encouraged as it imparts a lesson to others to contribute their bit in conserving the water bodies. He requested the use of trash bins and urged everyone not to throw litter randomly in and around water bodies.
Bilal Ahmed, a local resident, said the purpose of the initiative was to create awareness among the locals and to motivate them to come forward for the preservation and maintaining the freshness of the water bodies in the valley.