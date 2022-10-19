Cleanliness drive launched at SKUAST-K

Srinagar, Oct 19: A campaign for cleanliness drive was today organised at the Faculty of Forestry, Benhama-Watlar, SKUAST-K. The programme was initiated under Clean India Campaign 2.0 from Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Regional Directorate of NSS, Government of India.
The programme was collaborated with Dean Students Welfare office SKUAST-K, Shalimar and Dthe epartment of Students Welfare, Faculty of Forestry. The Sarpanch of the locality also coordinated in the programme. The program has the main aim to dispose of plastic and other waste scientifically. A minimum target of collecting and disposing of 2 kg of waste by each NSS volunteer was set.
Dr Syed Naseem Geelani, Students Welfare Officer and Organizing Secretary of the programme laid stress on how we can achieve and mitigate the current environmental destruction and degradation. “If we keep our environment clean, our water bodies will remain clean and it can be used for drinking purposes also.”
Prof M.A.Islam on the occasion said that “we should conserve our environment and keep it clean , out of plastic and other wastes which add to the degradation of the soil.”
Prof P.A.Khan ,Head FBT said that these cleanliness drives should be included in “our weekly schedules so that more and more people get awareness regarding the use of plastics and other wastes.”