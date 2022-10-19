Cleanliness drive launched at SKUAST-K

The programme was collaborated with Dean Students Welfare office SKUAST-K, Shalimar and Dthe epartment of Students Welfare, Faculty of Forestry. The Sarpanch of the locality also coordinated in the programme. The program has the main aim to dispose of plastic and other waste scientifically. A minimum target of collecting and disposing of 2 kg of waste by each NSS volunteer was set.

Dr Syed Naseem Geelani, Students Welfare Officer and Organizing Secretary of the programme laid stress on how we can achieve and mitigate the current environmental destruction and degradation. “If we keep our environment clean, our water bodies will remain clean and it can be used for drinking purposes also.”