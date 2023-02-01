Clear sky in Jammu, cloudy in Kashmir for next 24 hours

Srinagar, Feb 1: Weather was dry in J&K during the last 24 hours as the MeT office said on Wednesday that mainly clear sky in Jammu and partly to generally cloudy in Kashmir division is likely in the next 24 hours.

"Sky would be generally clear in Jammu and partly to generally cloudy in the Valley during the next 24 hours," an official of the Meteorological (MeT) department said.