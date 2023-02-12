Clear sky in Jammu, cloudy Kashmir in next 24 hrs

Srinagar, Feb 12: The weather was dry in Jammu and inclement in the Kashmir valley in the last 24 hours. The MeT office said that there will likely be clear sky in Jammu and generally cloudy sky in the valley during next 24 hours.

