Kashmir

Clear weather likely in Jammu and Kashmir for next 24 hrs

Srinagar recorded 5.9 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 0.2 degrees and Gulmarg 0.8 degrees as the minimum temperature this morning.
Shikaras rowing in Dal lake on a sunny morning in Srinagar. Mubashir Khan/GK File
IANS

Srinagar, March 26: Weather remained mainly clear and partly cloudy in J&K and Ladakh on Saturday as Meteorological Department (MeT) has forecast mainly clear weather to continue during the next 24 hours.

"Weather is expected to remain mainly dry and clear in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours", an official of the MeT department said.

Drass town in Ladakh had clocked minus 7.1 degree and Leh 0.8 as the night's lowest temperature.

Jammu city registered 15.0 degrees, Katra 16.9, Batote had 11.3, Banihal 10.0 and Bhaderwah 7.7 as the minimum temperature.

Weather forecast in Kashmir

