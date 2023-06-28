File Pic: Mubashir Khan/GK
File Pic: Mubashir Khan/GK
Clear weather with evening showers in J&K today: MeT

From June 29- 30, the weather will be partly cloudy witn early morning and late evening rains

Srinagar, Jun 28: The weather was mainly clear at most places of J&K on Wednesday with meteorological department(MeT) predicting late afternoon or evening showers. 

A  MeT official said that a brief spell of rain/thundershowers was likely to happen at scattered places of J&K towards late afternoon/evening.

He predicted early morning and evening rains for the next one week. 

"From June 29- 30, the weather will be partly cloudy. Rain likely in the early mornings/evenings. Same weather expected from July 01 to 05," he said. 

