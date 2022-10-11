Cleric arrested for beating up Madrassa student for not following ‘dress code’

A police official said that on Monday evening a written complaint was submitted by Mohammad Sadiq Chiche son of Abdul Rashid Chiche resident of Kangan Wuder to the effect that his minor son namely Bilal Ahmad Cheche has been allegedly beaten by a Molvi namely Reyaz Ahmad Khantana son of Mohammad Yousuf Resident of Wooder, Kangan in a local Darul Uloom. The complaint further added that the student was thrashed for “not wearing Khandress which is the dress code in Darul Uloom.”