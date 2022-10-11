Cleric arrested for beating up Madrassa student for not following ‘dress code’

Ganderbal, Oct 11: Police on Tuesday booked a cleric for allegedly beating a boy for not wearing a Khandress at the seminary in the Kangan area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.
A police official said that on Monday evening a written complaint was submitted by Mohammad Sadiq Chiche son of Abdul Rashid Chiche resident of Kangan Wuder to the effect that his minor son namely Bilal Ahmad Cheche has been allegedly beaten by a Molvi namely Reyaz Ahmad Khantana son of Mohammad Yousuf Resident of Wooder, Kangan in a local Darul Uloom. The complaint further added that the student was thrashed for “not wearing Khandress which is the dress code in Darul Uloom.”
In this regard, FIR No.164/2022 U/S 341,323, IPC 75 JJ Act has been registered in Police Station Kangan and further investigation has been taken up, he said.