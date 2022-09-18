Clerics detained under PSA were instigating youth despite warnings: ADGP Kumar

Srinagar, Sept 18: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar on Saturday said that several religious preachers booked under PSA were instigating youth despite being warned against it several times.
Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a cricket tournament at Baramulla, Kumar said that they had warned these people many times, but they ignored them, reported news agency KNO.
"There are reports that some of the clerics are doing the same practice but soon after getting the proper evidence, they too will be booked,” he said.
He added that they have other legal options to curb them, while some are being sensitised and let go, however, Public Safety Act (PSA) is the last option when someone continues to indulge in wrong practice.
“Maintaining law and order situation is not the duty of Police only but people too can play an important role in maintaining a peaceful atmosphere,” Kumar said.
He also said that over the few years situation remained calm, while tourists also visited the valley in good numbers and the internet services were also not snapped. “Calm situation benefits all and this has been proven over the past few years,” he said.
Notably, over the last few days several religious clerics were arrested and few of them were booked under PSA.