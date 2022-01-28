Clerk arrested for accepting Rs 2,000 bribe in Baramulla: ACB

An ACB spokesman said that a complainant alleged that Hilal Ahmad, Clerk, Tehsil office Singhpora, Baramulla was demanding bribe of Rs 2000 for settling a grievance of the complainant.

The complainant alleged that land measuring 1 kanal falling under survey No. 193, 192, 214, 264 Intikal No. 191, Khewat No. 38 situated at Daslipora Pattan District Baramulla is his ancestral property and the same has been "grabbed by Khatija (sister of his father), resident of Guroo Bazar Srinagar".

"For settlement of the issue the complainant on many occasions approached revenue authorities of tehsil Singhpora but they keep on delaying the matter. The complainant had also applied before the Tehsildar Singhpora, Pattan, District Baramulla for settlement of grievances”, the ACB said.