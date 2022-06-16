Climate Change: Role of state institutions & law | Justice Magrey presides over legal awareness programme

On this occasion a Legal Literacy Club was also inaugurated at Faculty of Forestry, Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agriculture Sciences and Technology, Benhama Ganderbal by Justice Ali Muhammad Magray.

Justice Magray in his presidential address said that the principle objective of legal services Institutions is not only to ensure access to justice to the weaker sections of the society but also to educate the people about their rights and duties towards preservation of environment.

He said that the courts have played a pivotal role in interpreting the laws concerning the environment and by way of judicial interventions succeeded in conserving & preserving the water bodies.

Justice Javed Iqbal Wani, while speaking on the occasion highlighted the importance of legal literacy clubs in the educational institutions. He gave an overview of various judicial pronouncements by the apex court on the issues of environment.

He emphasised that the state actors and legislators can work towards realizing the importance of preservation of environment. He underscored the need of nature based solutions to arrest and limit the ecosystem degradation and deforestation.