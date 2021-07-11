Closure of edu institutions in J&K further extended till July 31, weekend curfew lifted in 16 distts

Srinagar July 11: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday extended closure of educational institutions in the UT till July 31 in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.



An order issued to this effect by the Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, who is also the chairperson of the State Executive Committee of the Department of Disaster Management, Relief Rehabilitation and Reconstruction, while ordering closure of educational institutions till July 31, said that teaching of the students will continue to be imparted through online mode.

However, students in the higher education institutions requiring attendance on account of practical or research work, have been exempted.