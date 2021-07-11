Closure of edu institutions in J&K further extended till July 31, weekend curfew lifted in 16 distts

Srinagar July 11: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday extended closure of educational institutions in the UT till July 31 in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.
An order issued to this effect by the Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, who is also the chairperson of the State Executive Committee of the Department of Disaster Management, Relief Rehabilitation and Reconstruction, while ordering closure of educational institutions till July 31, said that teaching of the students will continue to be imparted through online mode.
However, students in the higher education institutions requiring attendance on account of practical or research work, have been exempted.
The government also announced further relaxation in the COVID-19 restrictions in 16 of the 20 J&K districts.
Barring Srinagar, Kupwara, Reasi and Doda districts, weekend curfew has been lifted. However, daily night curfew from 8PM till 7AM will continue to be in place.
Besides, restaurants and bars in the 16 districts can open for in-dining to 50 percent capacity and subject to the condition that the customers are either vaccinated or carry a negative COVID-19 test report not older than two days.
All outdoor shops and indoor shops in shopping complexes also have been allowed to open daily from 7 AM till 7 PM, however the latter will have to allow only vaccinated customers or those carrying negative test reports.