Closure of Kupwara-Karnah road leaves 3 bodies stuck at Handwara mortuary

Kupwara, Feb 11: At least three bodies from different areas of border town Karnah are stuck for the last four days in Handwara mortuary due to blockade of Kupwara-Karnah road.
Four days back, the movement of traffic was stopped on Kupwara-Karnah road after the area witnessed heavy snowfall.
The relatives of the deceased have appealed to authorities to airlift the mortal remains so that their last rites could be performed at the earliest.
Meanwhile the people in Karnah continued their protest for the second consecutive day demanding construction of a tunnel at Sadhna Top to make the area accessible for all seasons.
Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Doifode Sagar Dattatray told Greater Kashmir that due to avalanche warning, road clearance has been stopped. “We don’t want to put anyone at risk, be it road clearance staff or any civilian. If weather permitted mortal remains would be airlifted tomorrow,” the DC added.
Pertinently district administration a week back facilitated the mortal remains of two Karnah residents to their respective areas by escorting the men and machinery on the snow-covered Kupwara-Karnah road.