Cloudburst at Amarnath Cave shrine, no injuries reported

Srinagar July 28: A cloudburst hit the upper reaches of mount Amarnath in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Wednesday triggering a flashflood near the holy Amarnath cave, an official said. However, no loss of life or injury was reported in the incident as no yatris were present there.

As per the official a team of the SDRF has been deputed from Ganderbal district to assist the one already stationed at the cave shrine to tackle any eventuality.

A video of the purported flashflood is also being shared widely wherein the men behind the camera can be heard warning the people about the flashflood and shooting stones coming down with it.