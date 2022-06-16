Cloudburst causes damage to houses, crops in Rafiabad

Baramulla: The sudden rainfall and an incident of cloudburst in a village in Rafiabad area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday afternoon caused damage to few houses besides causing damage to standing crops in the area.

Locals said that in Bakhipora village of Rafiabad, soon after heavy rainfall started , a cloudburst hit simultaneously with the result some houses were inundated in water causing damages. Besides, it inflicted damage to standing crops in the area.