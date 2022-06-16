Cloudburst causes damage to houses, crops in Rafiabad

Baramulla: The sudden rainfall and an incident of cloudburst in a village in Rafiabad area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday afternoon caused damage to few houses besides causing damage to standing crops in the area.
Locals said that in Bakhipora village of Rafiabad, soon after heavy rainfall started , a cloudburst hit simultaneously with the result some houses were inundated in water causing damages. Besides, it inflicted damage to standing crops in the area.
“The cloudburst triggered flash floods in our village,” said Haji Abdul Salam of Bakhipora Rafiabad. “The gushing water entered several houses causing them damage,” added Salam.
The affected residential houses belongs to Muhammad Maqbool, Abdul Rashid Najar, Manzoor Ahmad and Abdul Rehman.
Meanwhile, the Revenue Department has constituted a committee of officials to assess the damage. “Water entered a few houses causing some minor damage besides crops too suffered damage. We are assessing the situation,” said a Revenue official.