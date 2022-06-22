Cloudburst kills 65 livestock in Budgam forests

Srinagar, June 22: At least 52 sheep, eight horses and five cows died due to cloud burst in the upper forest areas in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Wednesday, officials said.
News agency KDC quoted District Sheep Officer Budgam, Dr Ashraf saying that as per initial reports from Dishkhall, Durian, Lathermand, Ayud, Koreg, and other upper reaches of Budgam district at least 52 sheep have died from last two days due to cloudburst and inclement weather.
The death toll may increase with time as the areas have no mobile accessibility even as a massive rescue operation is underway in the areas, Dr Ashraf said.
The officer has appealed to all the shepherds who are grazing their cattle in upper reaches of Budgam that keeping the weather circumstances under consideration they should come to plain areas till weather gets cleared.
Sources said that eight horses and five cows have also died in the upper reaches of the district. However, the official confirmation was awaited.