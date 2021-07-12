Cloudburst triggers flash flood in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal, several houses damaged

Ganderbal: A cloudburst triggered a flash flood in Lar tehsil of central Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Monday, damaging residential houses and roads.
Reports said that several residential houses and roads were damaged in Watlar area due to the flash floods in the wee hours today. However, there was no report of any loss of life in the incident.
An official said the police and SDRF personnel launched a rescue operation in the area to restore the road connectivity at the earliest.
Further details are awaited.