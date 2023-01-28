Clouds in Jammu; rain, snow likely in Valley

Srinagar, Jan 28: The MeT office on Saturday forecast a generally cloudy sky in Jammu division with likelihood of rain or snow in Kashmir division during the next 24 hours.

According to a MeT official, the union territory experienced a dry weather on Friday.

"Generally cloudy sky in Jammu division with chances of light to moderate rain/snow is likely in Kashmir division during the next 24 hours", the official said.