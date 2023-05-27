Cloudy to mainly dry weather forecast on weekend, rains from May 29-31 in J&K

He said that farmers can carry out all kinds of farm operations till May 29 and “take the benefit of favorable weather conditions.”

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 9.0°C against 9.4°C on the previous night and it was 3.0°C below normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 7.8°C against 7.0°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 2.9°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 2.8°C against 4.8°C on the previous night and it was 3.3°C below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 8.2°C against 9.3°C on the previous night and it was 2.4°C below normal for the north Kashmir area.

Kokernag recorded a low of 5.8°C against 6.0°C on the previous night and it was 4.8°C below normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 1.2°C against 2.2°C on previous night and it was below normal by 5.9°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 20.1°C against 19.4°C on the previous night and it was 4.8°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 8.3°C (below normal by 3.9°C), Batote 11.2°C (3.8°C below normal), Katra 16.8°C (4.8°C below normal) and Bhaderwah 7.7°C (below normal by 3.4°C). Ladakh’s Leh recorded a low of 0.8°C, he said.