Cloudy weather, light rain forecast in J&K

Srinagar, Mar 16: Amid forecast for generally cloudy weather with light rain at isolated to scattered places till March 20, the minimum temperature recorded further rise at most places in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Quoting a meteorological department official, GNS reported that Srinagar recorded a low of 5.5°C against 5.1°C on the previous night and it was 1.8°C above normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 4.2°C against 3.0°C on the previous night and it was 1.9°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 0.8°C, the same on the previous night and it was 2.0°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of 6.3°C against 5.9°C on the previous night and it was 3.8°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 1.5°C against 1.4°C on the previous night and it was 4.8°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 3.2°C against 2.6°C on the previous night and it was 0.9°C above normal for the north Kashmir area.