Cloudy weather, rain and thundershowers in J&K

A heavy spurt of rain inundated roads turning them into virtual pools and putting people to inconvenience on Saturday July 23, 2022.[Representational Picture]
A heavy spurt of rain inundated roads turning them into virtual pools and putting people to inconvenience on Saturday July 23, 2022.[Representational Picture]File: Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
IANS

Srinagar, July 27: The Meteorological (MeT) department on Wednesday forecast cloudy weather with rain and thundershowers during the next 24 hours for Jammu and Kashmir.

Weather was generally cloudy in the union territory during the last 24 hours.

"Cloudy weather with rain/thundershowers is likely in J&K during the next 24 hours in J&K," an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 21.8, Pahalgam 17.8 and Gulmarg had 13.2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 25.8, Katra 23.4, Batote 18.5, Banihal 19.8 and Bhaderwah 20.2 as the minimum temperature.

