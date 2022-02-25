Kashmir

Cloudy weather with light rain, snow likely in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar recorded 1.6 degree, Pahalgam minus 1.8 and Gulmarg minus 5.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature on Friday.
Cloudy weather with light rain, snow likely in Jammu and Kashmir
A snow clearance machine clearing a road in Srinagar after heavy snowfall in Kashmir valley on Wednesday February 23, 2022.[Representational Picture]Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
IANS

Srinagar, Feb 25: The MeT department has forecast mainly cloudy weather with light rain/snow in J&K, Ladakh during the next 24 hours.

An official of the MeT department told IANS: "Weather is likely to remain mainly cloudy with light rain/snow in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours."

Srinagar recorded 1.6 degree, Pahalgam minus 1.8 and Gulmarg minus 5.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature on Friday.

Drass in Ladakh region registered minus 18.0, Leh minus 7.0 and Kargil minus 13.0 as the night's lowest temperature.

Jammu city clocked 10.4, Katra 7.5, Batote 0.7, Banihal and Bhaderwah -- both minus 0.2 as the minimum temperature.

Kashmir Weather
Weather forecast in Kashmir

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com