Cluster University Srinagar defers offline exams amid COVID surge

Srinagar Jan 15: Cluster University Srinagar on Saturday deferred the offline examinations in view of spike in COVID cases fuelled by the new virus variant Omicron.
A notice issued to this effect by Controller Examinations at CUS said that the revised schedule for the exams, which were scheduled from Monday January 17 shall be notified separately.
The concerned students have been advised to remain in touch with the university official website www.cusrinagar.edu.in for further details.
The varsity's move comes on the heels of an exclusive Greater Kashmir story in its Saturday's issue over the ambiguity of the offline exam scheduled by the CUS amid a spike in COVID cases triggered by the Omicron variant.
Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded the highest single day spike of 2456 daily cases even as five new deaths were also reported. Active cases have surpassed 10,000 mark.