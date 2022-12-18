Cluster University Srinagar organises special literary event

The lectures were attended by a large number of students enrolled in the Integrated English Programme, besides faculty members.

In her lectures, Prof Lily Want comprehensively outlined the various contours of Romantic Literature and Philosophy. Besides tracing its historical origins, Prof Lily Want highlighted the critical literary and non-literary relevance of Romantic movement. Students were also provided with a thorough evaluation of the core tenets of Romanticism and how various artists and authors associated with the movement illustrate those features.