Cluster University Srinagar organises special literary event

Srinagar, Dec 18: The Faculty of Humanities and Liberal Arts Cluster University, organised a special lecture series on “Romantic Literature and Philosophy” which was delivered by eminent academician and former Head, Department of English and Dean Arts, University of Kashmir, Prof. Lily Want.
The lectures were attended by a large number of students enrolled in the Integrated English Programme, besides faculty members.
In her lectures, Prof Lily Want comprehensively outlined the various contours of Romantic Literature and Philosophy. Besides tracing its historical origins, Prof Lily Want highlighted the critical literary and non-literary relevance of Romantic movement. Students were also provided with a thorough evaluation of the core tenets of Romanticism and how various artists and authors associated with the movement illustrate those features.
Prof. Qayyum Hussain, Vice-Chancellor, Cluster University Srinagar, congratulated the Faculty of Humanities and Liberal Arts for organising the special lecture series. He assured the students and faculty about the conduct of more such lectures and extra-curricular programmes in view of the successful implementation of NEP 2020.