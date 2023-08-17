CO IRP 11 Bn honoured by LG for efficiently commanding 77th Independence Day parade

Srinagar, Aug 16: Sandeep Mehta, SSP, CO IRP-11th Battalion , a 2001 batch JKPS officer, was honoured by Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha for dexterously commanding the main event of 77th Independence Day Parade, 2023 at Bakshi Stadium, Srinagar.
He has contributed valorously at various significant posts and is also a recipient of DGP Commendation Medal and JK Police Medal for Gallantry.
The Independence Day Parade consisted of 11 Paramilitary and Police Contingents, 14 Contingents from different Schools of Srinagar and 5 Police and school bands.
The parade was commanded flawlessly by the Parade Commander with a firm word of command and the impressive March Past of the Contingents on the rhythmic beats of the Police Band which was appreciated by one and all including Lt. Governor and all senior officers.