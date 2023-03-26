CO IRP 11 Bn sanctions welfare loan

A meeting of the Battalion welfare Committee was held on under the chairmanship of Commandant IRP Xl Bn, Sandeep Mehta for sanctioning the welfare loans for the year 2022-2023. A total of 21 applications were received and welfare loans sanctioned in favour of 19 eligible personnel.

A loan of Rs. 40000 each was sanctioned in favour of two personnel for their self marriage and a loan of Rs.40000 each in favour of five personnel for marriage of their dependants.