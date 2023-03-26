CO IRP 11 Bn sanctions welfare loan

Anantnag, Mar 26: In order to meet the emergent expenses of officers/officials and as welfare measure, Commandant IRP XI Bn. Anantnag sanctioned Rs 6.5 lakhs welfare loan in favour of the personnel of the Battalion.
A meeting of the Battalion welfare Committee was held on under the chairmanship of Commandant IRP Xl Bn, Sandeep Mehta for sanctioning the welfare loans for the year 2022-2023. A total of 21 applications were received and welfare loans sanctioned in favour of 19 eligible personnel.
A loan of Rs. 40000 each was sanctioned in favour of two personnel for their self marriage and a loan of Rs.40000 each in favour of five personnel for marriage of their dependants.
An amount of Rs 30000 to 40000 each was sanctioned in favour of nine personnel for treatment of their dependants / self treatment. One Case pertaining to higher education of the ward of an employee was also approved with the sanction of Rs 30000.
In addition to the above an amount of Rs 15000 each was sanctioned in favour of two personnel for meeting social obligations.
At the outset, the CO expressed satisfaction on the timely disbursal of the welfare loans as it helps in meeting such expenses of jawans without facing any difficulty.