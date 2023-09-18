CO NCC Baramulla interacts with cadets in Machil sector

The CO interacted and engaged with 150 NCC cadets from Government Secondary Schools in the far-flung border areas of Machil, Chountiwari, and Ring Payeen in north Kashmir.

Col M S Kumar shared his wealth of experience and insights with the eager cadets during the visit.

“His words of encouragement offered the students a unique opportunity to learn from a seasoned NCC leader. The focus of the interaction revolved around leadership, discipline, and personal development,” the official handout reads.