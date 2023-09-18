CO NCC Baramulla interacts with cadets in Machil sector

Baramulla, Sep 18: The Commanding Officer (CO) of 3 J&K Bn National Cadet Corps (NCC) Baramulla, Colonel M S Kumar on Monday interacted with the cadets at Boys High School (BHS) Machil.
The CO interacted and engaged with 150 NCC cadets from Government Secondary Schools in the far-flung border areas of Machil, Chountiwari, and Ring Payeen in north Kashmir.
Col M S Kumar shared his wealth of experience and insights with the eager cadets during the visit.
“His words of encouragement offered the students a unique opportunity to learn from a seasoned NCC leader. The focus of the interaction revolved around leadership, discipline, and personal development,” the official handout reads.
During the session, Col M S Kumar underscored the numerous advantages of joining the NCC, emphasizing that it provides students with essential skills like leadership, discipline, physical fitness, and a profound sense of patriotism.
He encouraged cadets to explore NCC’s diverse offerings, including adventure activities and community service, while also highlighting the potential for forming lasting friendships with cadets from across the country.
“The skills and values gained through NCC participation not only contribute to personal growth but also serve as a catalyst for the betterment of communities and the nation at large,” he said.
The Headmaster of BHS Machil expressed gratitude to Col M S Kumar for his visit and commended the active participation of NCC cadets in school activities.
Col M S Kumar revealed that a new NCC Battalion will soon be established in Kupwara, further extending the reach of NCC in North Kashmir.
“This development will offer additional opportunities for local cadets to become part of the NCC,” he said.
As part of an extensive outreach initiative, the Commanding Officer visited each of the schools in the Machil sector and also Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) Lolab.