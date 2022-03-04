Co-operative Department organises conference

Srinagar, Mar 4: A one day UT level conference for Cooperative Department was held today.
According to a press note the conference was held under the chairmanship of Secretary, Co-operatives Department, Yasha Mudgal on "Vision Document 2047" for Co-operatives in Jammu and Kashmir in Jammu.
Managing Director, JKRLM, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar; Registrar, Co-operative Societies, Shafqat Iqbal; GM NABARD, Surjeet Singh; Additional Registrar Co-operative Societies, Dr. Nirupa; MD, J&K State Co-operative Bank, Qazi Sarwar; Director Sheep Husbandry Jammu, Krishan Lal and other dignitaries were also present and gave thier suggestions and views on Vision Document 2047.
During the programme, various stakeholders from Cooperatives and other allied sectors shared views on growth of cooperatives in J&K. The conference was organized to prepare a Vision document for Cooperatives till 2047.