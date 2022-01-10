Coaching centres sealed in Bandipora for violating CAB

Bandipora, Jan 10: On the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) BandiporaOwais Ahmad, a joint team of officers led by TehsildarBandipora Sheikh Tariq Monday inspected several coaching centres in Bandipora town to take a review of the implementation of COVID Appropriate Behavior (CAB).
Ahmad said that the administration would not tolerate any violation of CAB and action should be taken against the violators.
The team comprising officers of the Education and Health Department sealed several coaching centres that were operating in violation of the government orders.
TehsildarBandipora Sheikh Tariq said in-person teaching had been banned till further orders to safeguard the lives by stopping the further spread of COVID-19.
He urged people to follow CAB in letter and spirit.
Tariq said that the graph of the virus was going up in the country and that there was a need to be extra cautious to avoid the third wave.