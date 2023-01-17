Cold conditions intensify in J&K as MeT predicts rain, snow from Jan 19

A meteorological department official told news agency GNS that Srinagar recorded a low of minus 2.7°C against last night’s minus 1.9°C. Today’s minimum temperature was 2.1°C below normal for the summer capital, he said.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of minus 5.4°C against minus 5.6°C on the previous night and it was 2.1°C below normal for the gateway town.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of minus 11.8°C against minus 10.2°C on the previous night.

The temperature was 4.6°C below normal and the coldest night recorded this season in the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, he said.