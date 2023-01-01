Cold, dry weather likely in J&K as Gulmarg, Pahalgam record season's coldest night

Srinagar, Jan 1: Weather was partly cloudy in J&K during the last 24 hours as the Meteorological (MeT) office said on Sunday that cold, dry weather is likely to continue.
"Weather is expected to remain cold and dry with clear sky during the next 24 hours in J&K.
"Minimum temperatures are likely to drop further during this perioda," an official of the MeT department said.
Srinagar recorded 0.5 degree Celsius during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.
Pahalgam witnessed minus 9.4 and Gulmarg minus 8.2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature. Local reports said this was the coldest night of the season so far in these two resorts.
Jammu had 5.7, Katra 6, Batote minus 0.3, Banihal 2.2 and Bhaderwah minus 0.8. (with inputs from local news agencies)