Cold intensifies across J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar, Nov 24: Cold conditions prevailed in Jammu and Kashmir with all the meteorological stations in the Valley recording sub-zero temperatures.

Quoting a MeT department official, news agency GNS reported that Srinagar recorded a low of minus 0.8°C, the same as on the previous night. The temperature was 0.9°C below normal during this time of the year for the summer capital so far, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of minus 2.0°C against minus 1.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was 2.1°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.