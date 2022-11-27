Srinagar records season’s coldest night as cold intensifies in Kashmir

Srinagar, Nov 27: The summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar recorded coldest night of the season so far at minus 2.1 degree Celsius on Sunday as against minus 1 during the night before that.
The valley is facing cold weather conditions for the past one week amid forecast of dry spell till the end of November.
A morning update by meteorological department (MeT) revealed that the minimum temperatures continued to settle below freezing point in the Valley as majority of stations recorded sub-zero temperatures.
Quoting the update, news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that the minimum temperature at world famous ski-resort, Gulmarg was recorded at minus 1.0 degree Celsius on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday while Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded a temperature of minus 1.4 degree Celsius.
The mercury in Kokernag in South Kashmir settled at minus 0.4 degree Celsius while in Qazigund the minimum temperature was recorded at minus 1.4 degree Celsius.