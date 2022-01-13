Cold wave continues in Kashmir, Gulmarg freezes at minus 11°C

Quoting a meteorological department official, news agency GNS reported that the minimum temperature in Srinagar settled at minus 2.7°C, up by one degree Celsius from last night but minus 0.6°C below normal for this time of the year.

Kashmir is presently under the grip of 40-day long harshest period of winter, known locally as ‘Chillai Kalan, which started from December 21. It is followed by a 20-day long ‘Chillai Khurd’ and a 10-day-long ‘Chilla Bachha’.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 9.4°C against minus 11.6°C last night, he said.

Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 5.8°C against minus 5.3°C on the previous night, he said.