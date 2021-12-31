Cold wave continues in Kashmir, Gulmarg freezes at minus 9°C

Quoting an official of the meteorological department, news agency GNS reported that Srinagar recorded a low of minus 3.0°C against previous night’s minus 4.0°C. Although the temperature was above 1.0°C than the previous night, it was minus 0.9°C below normal for this time of the year.

Kashmir is presently under the grip of 40-day long harshest period of winter, known locally as ‘Chillai Kalan', which started from December 21. It is followed by a 20-day long ‘Chillai Khurd’ and a 10-day-long ‘Chilla Bachha’.

The mercury settled at the world famous resort of Gulmarg at minus 9.0°C against minus 9.6°C on the previous night, he said.

Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, had a low of minus 3.0°C against 4.2°C on the previous night, he said.