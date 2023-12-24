Cold wave continues in Kashmir; Srinagar freezes at minus 2.1

Srinagar, Dec 24: Cold wave continued across Kashmir on Sunday as Srinagar city recorded minus 2.1 as the minimum temperature.

A Meteorological (MeT) department statement mentioned that the minimum temperature was minus 2.1 degrees Celsius in Srinagar while it was minus 3.5 and minus 3.9 in Gulmarg and Pahalgam respectively.

“Leh town in Ladakh region recorded minus 10.2 and Kargil minus 6.8 as the night’s lowest temperature.

“Jammu city recorded 9.6, Katra 8.8, Batote 6.5, Bhaderwah 2.6 and Banihal 7.2 as the minimum temperature”.

The 40-day long period of harsh winter cold started on December 21 and will end on January 30.