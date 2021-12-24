Cold wave eases in Kashmir due to cloud cover

Quoting a meteorological department official, news agency GNS reported that Srinagar recorded a low of 2.4 against last night’s 2.6°C and had rainfall of 1.3mm in last 24 hours till 0830 hours today.

Kashmir is presently under the grip of 40-day long harshest period of winter, known locally as ‘Chillai Kalan, which started from December 21. It is followed by a 20-day long ‘Chillai Khurd’ and a 10-day-long ‘Chilla Bachha’.

The mercury in the world famous resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district settled at minus 5.1°C against minus 3.7°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 0.7°C above normal for the famous resort which recorded 3.3cms of fresh snowfall.

Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, had a low of 1.2°C against 0.8°C on the previous night, he said.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 1.3°C against 0.3°C on previous night and had snowfall of 0.4 cm.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 1.2°C against 0.7°C on previous night, the official said. It had rainfall of 5.2mm during the time, the official added.