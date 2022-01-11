Cold wave prevails in Kashmir, Gulmarg in deep freeze at minus 10.6°C

Quoting a meteorological department official, news agency GNS reported that except Srinagar, mercury dropped in entire valley with the summer capital of J&K recording a low of 0.2°C same as on previous night. It was 2.1°C above normal for this time of the year Srinagar, the official said.

Gulmarg, the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, recorded a drop by six notches as mercury settled at minus 10.6°C against previous night’s minus 10.0°C, he said.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 10.4°C against minus 2.5°C on previous night, he said.

Kashmir is presently under the grip of 40-day long harshest period of winter, known locally as ‘Chillai Kalan, which started from December 21. It is followed by a 20-day long ‘Chillai Khurd’ and a 10-day-long ‘Chilla Bachha’.