Cold wave prevails in Kashmir, respite in Srinagar

The resort recorded a low of minus 10 degrees Celsius, a drop of more than five degrees compared to the previous night's minus 4.6 degrees Celsius, MET officials said.

They said Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, which serves as the base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra, recorded a low of minus 1.8 degrees Celsius, dropping more than degree.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, was the only place to record minimum temperature above freezing point as the minimum settled at 0.3 degrees Celsius on Saturday night, the officials said

They said Qazigund, the gateway town to the valley, recorded a minimum of minus 0.4 degrees Celsius, while the nearby south Kashmir town of Kokernag recorded a low of minus 2.3 degrees Celsius.