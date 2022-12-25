Cold wave tightens grip in Kashmir as many areas record coldest night of season

Srinagar, Dec 25: Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, Kupwara in northern district and Qazigund & Pahalgam in South Kashmir recorded coldest night of season on Sunday.

The intense cold wave tightened its grip further in the Valley as the night temperature at most stations has plummeted further.

Meteorological department update reported by news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) said that Srinagar recorded coldest night of season at minus 5.8 degree celsius.

Qazigund and Pahalgam in South Kashmir also recorded coldest night of season at minus 5.0 degree Celsius and minus 7.0 degree Celsius respectively.

The northern district of Kashmir, Kupwara also recorded coldest night of season at minus 6.0 degree Celsius.