Collection of funds for strengthening violent, secessionist activities | NIA continues raids on Day-2

Srinagar: National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at six locations in Baramulla, Budgam and Srinagar districts of valley in case related Jammat-e-Islami terror funding case RC-03/2021/NIA/DLI.

The case, NIA said pertains to the activities of the members of JeI who have been collecting funds domestically and abroad through donations particularly in the form of Zakat, Mowda and Bait-ul-Mal purportedly to further charity and other welfare activities but are using funds so collected for violent and secessionist activities.