Collection of funds for strengthening violent, secessionist activities | NIA continues raids on Day-2

Srinagar: National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at six locations in Baramulla, Budgam and Srinagar districts of valley in case related Jammat-e-Islami terror funding case RC-03/2021/NIA/DLI.
The case, NIA said pertains to the activities of the members of JeI who have been collecting funds domestically and abroad through donations particularly in the form of Zakat, Mowda and Bait-ul-Mal purportedly to further charity and other welfare activities but are using funds so collected for violent and secessionist activities.
The probe agency said that the funds being raised by JeI are also channelise to proscribed terrorist organisations such as Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and others through well organised networks of JeI cadres.
JeI, it said, has also been motivating impressionable youth of Kashmir and recruiting new members (Rukuns) in J&K to participate in disruptive secessionist activities. The case was registered by NIA suo-moto on 05.02.2021.
During searches conducted on Thursday, NIA said, at the premises of office bearers and members of JeI various incriminating documents and electronic devices were seized.
Further investigation in the case continues, NIA added.