College of Education organises plantation drive

Srinagar, Mar 25: The Government College of Education (GCoE) Srinagar today organised a plantation drive at the campus here.
The plantation drive was organised by College Beautification Committee and NSS Units under the patronage of Principal, Prof. (Dr.) Ruhi Kanth. The drive was held under the aegis of ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’, and in connection with the celebration of Arbor Day.
In her address, the Principal of the college highlighted the need of increasing the green cover to protect the environment and emphasised that every single person from the college shall participate in the future plantation drives. The college faculty, non-teaching staff, NSS volunteers and students participated in the event.