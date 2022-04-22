‘Come and serve your society’: Army commander asks militants to join mainstream

He said that the media and society "should keep a strong vigil on youth so that they may not fall prey to enemies which will consequently lead to prosperous and peaceful Kashmir".

The GoC 15 Corps while talking to reporters on the sidelines of inaugurating a skill centre at Dardpora village in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, also appealed to militants to shun the path of violence and join the mainstream. “You will be given a chance to act as a civilized citizen. Come and serve your society and nation,” Pandey added.

To a question about the number of youth joined militancy, Pandey said that as compared to previous two years, less number of youth has joined militancy.