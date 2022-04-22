‘Come and serve your society’: Army commander asks militants to join mainstream

Kupwara, Apr 22: General officer Commanding (GoC) of Srinagar-based 15 Corps Lieutenant General D P Pandey Friday said that media and society in Kashmir "should rise to the occasion and prevent youth" from joining militancy. He also appealed militants to join mainstream.
He said that the media and society "should keep a strong vigil on youth so that they may not fall prey to enemies which will consequently lead to prosperous and peaceful Kashmir".
The GoC 15 Corps while talking to reporters on the sidelines of inaugurating a skill centre at Dardpora village in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, also appealed to militants to shun the path of violence and join the mainstream. “You will be given a chance to act as a civilized citizen. Come and serve your society and nation,” Pandey added.
To a question about the number of youth joined militancy, Pandey said that as compared to previous two years, less number of youth has joined militancy.
Over dip in militancy in Kupwara, Pandey said, “Rest of Kashmir should learn lessons of peace from Kupwara which has been a victim of militancy over the years".
“Dardpora can be the prime example of how militancy has devastated the lives of people here. Now people across the Kupwara district and in fact the whole north Kashmir have learnt that militancy has only brought devastation. The people in Kupwara have understood that they were used to groom militancy,” he added.
The GoC said that "women empowerment has remained the top priority of Army". "We consider that empowerment of women will certainly make them financially independent which will ultimately make their family happy," he added.
On the occasion, General Pandey interacted with the people of Dardpora and praised them for "positive outlook, high motivation and strong national spirit" while assuring them of "all possible help from Army".
He distributed skill development certificates to women of different skill development programmes sponsored by Army.
Widows of Dardpora were also felicitated with Iftar gifts, stitching machines and solar lights.