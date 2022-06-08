Coming together of like minded people in politics necessary: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar: Apni Party President Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari on Wednesday said coming together of like minded people in politics is necessary for implementing the idea of development and empowerment on ground.
According to a press note, he was addressing a party function held to welcome scores of political activists from Ramhal Handwara in Apni Party.
The press note described the joining of political activists as a major development.
Bukhari welcomed the new entrants into the party fold. He said, "Our party witnessed a conducive day and it is a matter of pride for the Apni Party fold that people are coming together for achieving the goal of development, empowerment and justice.
The joining of huge number of people especially from various political parties in Apni Party clearly delivers the idea and ambition for which our Party is striving day in and day out.
I wholeheartedly welcome the entrants into the party fold and I am sure that we collectively can create a change in the society. I also want to emphasise upon the new entrants to work in a transparent and honest manner and reach out to the people on grass roots level," he said.
Minister and Apni Party Senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir, Former MLA and JKAP General Secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir, Provincial President Kashmir Mohammed Ashraf Mir, Media Advisor Farooq Andrabi, Ex MLA Karnah and District President Kupwara Raja Manzoor were among others present
Those who joined the party included Former District Secretary PDP Kupwara Akash Ashraf Khan, Zonal President NC Nazir Ahmad Bhat, Political Activist Mohammad Maqbool Bhat, NC Sarpanch Mohammad Sideeq Bajad, Ex Sarpanch PC Abdul Ahad Wani, Political Activist Rouf Ahmad Khan, Sarpanch PC Abdul Rashid Malik, Political Activist Sanaullah Bhat, Nazir Ahmad, Senior worker PC Farooq Ahmad Malik, Mohammad Yousuf Bhadana, Tariq Ahmad Mir, Shabir Ahmad Malik, Mohammad Yaseen Bajad, Molvi Ilmdeen, Idrees Ahmad and several others.