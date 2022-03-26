Comm Secy Forests kick starts drive to grow 10,000 plants at SKUAST

Ganderbal, Mar 26: Commissioner Secretary Forests, Sanjeev Verma along with PCCF, Dr Mohit Gera and VC SKUAST Dr Nazir Ahmad Ganai today kick started a mega plantation drive in the Forestry Faculty of SKUAST Beehama Ganderbal. The drive was launched to grow 10,000 plants at the campus in the coming days.
While planting a sapling of Kail, the Commissioner Secretary highlighted the role of forest faculty in rehabilitation of forests of J&K. He suggested that SKUAST should work out a module in collaboration with J&K forest Department for adoption of patches of degraded forest areas which shall be pivotal for restoration of these forests.
Speaking on the occasion, PCCF informed that the department has taken up some research projects under CAMPA for execution by the faculty and the outcome of such projects shall be applied in the field. While interacting with the students, he emphasized on the career prospects of forestry education in government and private sectors and asked the students to take up the challenges put forth by global climate change for a better and sustainable forestry output.
VC SKUAST in his address highlighted the role of SKUAST in Forest Research and Development. He emphasised that forest faculty and Forest Department can collaborate for development of working models of forest rehabilitation which shall form part of the vision document of the university for the next 20 years.
Among others APCCF Kashmir, T. Rabi Kumar; Director ICAR, Gaoranga Kar; CF Srinagar, Zubair Ahmed; Registrar SKUAST, Dr T. H. Masoodi; Dean Forestry Dr S.A Gangoo and other forest officers, faculty members and students also participated in the drive.
PCCF J&K along with APCCF Kashmir and CF Srinagar visited and inspected the plantation closures of 2020-21 CAMPA at Chanthan Co. 1/Mbl l, Block Lar of Sindh Forest division and 2021-22 CAMPA at Mulkhuihama Co. 144/kh of Bandipora Forest division.