Comm Secy Forests kick starts drive to grow 10,000 plants at SKUAST

While planting a sapling of Kail, the Commissioner Secretary highlighted the role of forest faculty in rehabilitation of forests of J&K. He suggested that SKUAST should work out a module in collaboration with J&K forest Department for adoption of patches of degraded forest areas which shall be pivotal for restoration of these forests.

Speaking on the occasion, PCCF informed that the department has taken up some research projects under CAMPA for execution by the faculty and the outcome of such projects shall be applied in the field. While interacting with the students, he emphasized on the career prospects of forestry education in government and private sectors and asked the students to take up the challenges put forth by global climate change for a better and sustainable forestry output.