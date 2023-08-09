Comm Secy I&C bats for revival of J&K Handloom & Handicrafts Corporation

Srinagar, Aug 9: Commissioner Secretary Industries and Commerce, Vikramjit Singh today called for revitalizing the J&K Handloom & Handicrafts Corporation while underscoring the need for adaptation in the face of changing times.
He made this statement during a ceremonial launch of the "Meri Maati Mera Desh" campaign at Solina by J&K Handloom & Handicrafts Corporation.
Addressing the gathering, Commissioner Secretary Vikramjit Singh expressed his elation at commemorating the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav with the launch of the "Meri Maati Mera Desh" campaign.
He remarked that the J&K Handloom & Handicrafts Corporation holds immense potential for revival, contingent upon its alignment with the dynamic currents of change. He advocated for a paradigm shift that would propel the corporation towards profitability, emphasizing the crucial role of adaptation in the process.
"With the evolving times, every entity must evolve to be self-sustaining," asserted Commissioner Secretary, urging both the corporation's employees and its Managing Director to unite their efforts in the pursuit of rejuvenating the institution.
Commissioner Secretary took part in a tree planting initiative within the premises of the Poshish Showroom.
Earlier, he also unfurled National Flag on the occasion while announcing the start of Meri Maati Mera Desh Campaign.
During his visit, he also inspected the Poshish showroom, engaging with its staff, and explored the product development section of the Wool and Woollen Design Development Centre.
Further highlighting the commitment towards revival, Commissioner Secretary Vikramjit Singh explored the Wool & Woollen Design Development Center Phase-II.
Director Industries & Commerce, Managing Director of J&K Handloom & Handicrafts Development Corporation, other concerned and other key stakeholders were also present on the occasion.