Comm Secy I&C bats for revival of J&K Handloom & Handicrafts Corporation

He made this statement during a ceremonial launch of the "Meri Maati Mera Desh" campaign at Solina by J&K Handloom & Handicrafts Corporation.

Addressing the gathering, Commissioner Secretary Vikramjit Singh expressed his elation at commemorating the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav with the launch of the "Meri Maati Mera Desh" campaign.

He remarked that the J&K Handloom & Handicrafts Corporation holds immense potential for revival, contingent upon its alignment with the dynamic currents of change. He advocated for a paradigm shift that would propel the corporation towards profitability, emphasizing the crucial role of adaptation in the process.