Comm Secy RD&PR inspects sanitation works at Baltal

Ganderbal: Commissioner Secretary, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, (RD&PR) department, Mandeep Kour Tuesday visited Baltal and inspected the waste management facilities and sanitation works going there for declaring it as a Zero Landfill zone.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the Commissioner Secretary was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Shymbir, ACD Ganderbal, ACP Ganderbal, Camp Director Baltal, BDC Kangan and officers from Rural Development Department during the visit.