Commemoration events continue at CUK

Ganderbal: Under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, commemoration of the 75th year of Independence, departments of the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) organised several functions here on Friday.
The Department of Tourism Studies (DTS), organised a one-day seminar on “Tourism Policy Making Perspectives: Pre and Post Independence.’ Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah, gave valuable inputs as to how the different initiatives by Department of Tourism are helping the tourism entrepreneurs and motivating tourism students to move towards the implementation of tourism policies
Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, deliberated upon the need of effective tourism policies for betterment and development of tourism in the J&K. He stressed on the role of technology and its proper utilization in the preparation and implementation of Tourism policy in J&K. He asked the tourism students and scholars to contribute fully towards the implementation of Tourism Policy.
Additional Deputy Commissioner, Bandipora, Waseem Raja in his keynote speech enlightened the students and faculty members through deliberations on tourism policies in J&K. His comments on tourism policies and perspectives gave proper insight to the participants about the road map ahead.
General Manager, Four points by Sheraton, Shahid Khan, interacted with the students and made them aware of hotel policies, eco-friendly hotel operations and need of training and development. Asst Prof. Dr. Ashaq Hussain Najar, highlighted the role of tourism in the development of the country’s economy and the importance of the tourism policy in the overall development of the sector. Asst Prof. Dr. Asma proposed the vote of thanks.
Meanwhile, DTS organized a one-day Rafting expedition at Wusan Ganderbal in which students of MTTM and B.Voc TH&HM participated. As many as 40 students actively participated in the rafting activity.
LAW DEPTT ORGANISES LECTURE
The Department of Law, School of Legal Studies, organized a special lecture on “Role of Mahatma Gandhi in Indian Freedom Movement” by Dr Himabindu M., Coordinator, Deptt of Politics and Governance. Dr Himabindu highlighted various shades of the Ghandhian thought and its implication for the freedom struggle of India. Prof. Farooq Ahmad Mir, Dean, SLS, presented the welcome address. Bilal Ahmad Ganai, Coordinator, introduced the speaker and Asst Prof. Dr Shabina Arafat, proposed the vote of thanks.