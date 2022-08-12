Commemoration events continue at CUK

Ganderbal: Under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, commemoration of the 75th year of Independence, departments of the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) organised several functions here on Friday.

The Department of Tourism Studies (DTS), organised a one-day seminar on “Tourism Policy Making Perspectives: Pre and Post Independence.’ Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah, gave valuable inputs as to how the different initiatives by Department of Tourism are helping the tourism entrepreneurs and motivating tourism students to move towards the implementation of tourism policies

Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, deliberated upon the need of effective tourism policies for betterment and development of tourism in the J&K. He stressed on the role of technology and its proper utilization in the preparation and implementation of Tourism policy in J&K. He asked the tourism students and scholars to contribute fully towards the implementation of Tourism Policy.